Alpha Delta Psi holds 7th reunion

Photo courtesy of Ann King. Alpha Delta Psi alumnae celebrating the founding of the sororit, from top left: Mary Lee Abele Dawson, Jane Shivers McDow, Biddy Ager Osbun, Lynn Morrow Turner, Kay Galbraith Byars, Ann Hawkins Luce, Mena Hazzard Brock and Debbie Davis Denson.

Alpha Delta Psi alumnae gathered at Mountain Brook Club for their seventh reunion celebrating the founding of the sorority in 1924. Pledge classes from 1941, with Edith Tynes Quarles, to 1995, with Laurel Machen Bassett, attended. Although high school sororities are no more, ADPsi and the others shall live forever through the bonds of their shared memories and friendships.

The tables were decorated with lavender vases and green flowers — the sorority colors — prepared by Kirke White Cater, Ann Dial McMillan, Peggy Farlow Lee and Roxane Ash Mackin. Alice Herren Schleusner sang, “Star of Vesta,” written Robert P. McDavid in honor of his cousin, 1939 President Frances McDavid Haynsworth. She then led the group in singing rush songs, one of which had been written by attendee Nancy Henry Glenn from Tennessee who joined her in the singing.

Former presidents attending: Betty Williams Jones, Ann House Hightower, Ann Dial McMillan, Beth Norville Henry, Ann Evins Adams, Suzanne Grainger DeLoach, Lynn Morrow Turner, Sarah Vines Latham, Connie Dowdy Hartley, Libby White Hooker, Harriet Pascoe McFadden, Anna Culver Ballenger, Straughn Rainey, Rebecca Kracke Gordon and Susanna Scarbrough.

The next reunion will be in 2024 to celebrate the sorority’s centennial. Roxane Ash Mackin and Ashlynne Falkenburg Smith will be chairmen of the event.

– Submitted by Ann King/Alpha Delta Psi.