Anniversary celebrations kick off Mountain Brook's birthday month

× 1 of 32 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Tess Patton, center, cuts the ceremonial ribbon at the anniversary celebrations. Mountain Brook held their 75th anniversary kick-off celebrations at City Hall on May 7, 2017. × 2 of 32 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Mayfield's Maggie the Cow made a special appearace at the anniversary celebrations. Mountain Brook held their 75th anniversary kick-off celebrations at City Hall on May 7, 2017. × 3 of 32 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Children play cornhole at City Hall during the anniversary celebrations. Mountain Brook held their 75th anniversary kick-off celebrations at City Hall on May 7, 2017. × 4 of 32 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Karon Staples, left, helps her daughter Lib fill out the scavenger hunt created by Emmet O'Neal at the anniversary celebrations. Mountain Brook held their 75th anniversary kick-off celebrations at City Hall on May 7, 2017. × 5 of 32 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Chamber of Commerce Director Suzan Doidge stands with co-worker Molly Wallace's daughter, Anna Wells Wallace, at the anniversary celebrations. Mountain Brook held their 75th anniversary kick-off celebrations at City Hall on May 7, 2017. × 6 of 32 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Local band Riverbend was one of two bands to perform at the anniversary kick-off celebrations. Mountain Brook held their 75th anniversary kick-off celebrations at City Hall on May 7, 2017. × 7 of 32 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Brian and Melissa Adams, with their son, Nolan, enjoyed some cake at the anniverary celebrations. Mountain Brook held their 75th anniversary kick-off celebrations at City Hall on May 7, 2017. × 8 of 32 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Bradford Cleage helps his grandson, Andy Noble, take a seat on the city fountain during the city's anniversary celebrations. Mountain Brook held their 75th anniversary kick-off celebrations at City Hall on May 7, 2017. × 9 of 32 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Mountain Brook held their 75th anniversary kick-off celebrations at City Hall on May 7, 2017. × 10 of 32 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Friends June Emory, left, and Lou Emory Bell Lanier share a smile during the city's anniversary celebrations. Mountain Brook held their 75th anniversary kick-off celebrations at City Hall on May 7, 2017. × 11 of 32 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Mountain Brook held their 75th anniversary kick-off celebrations at City Hall on May 7, 2017. × 12 of 32 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Mayor Stewart Welch introduces members of the city government and Leadership Mountain Brook at the annivversary celebrations. Mountain Brook held their 75th anniversary kick-off celebrations at City Hall on May 7, 2017. × 13 of 32 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. EOL Director Lindsy Gardner introduces the city-wide scavenger hunt, organized by Katie Moellering, at the anniversary celebrations. Mountain Brook held their 75th anniversary kick-off celebrations at City Hall on May 7, 2017. × 14 of 32 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Former mayors (l-r) Margaret Porter and Allen Rushton stand with current mayor Stewart Welch and Mayor for the Day Tess Patton at the anniversary celebrations. Mountain Brook held their 75th anniversary kick-off celebrations at City Hall on May 7, 2017. × 15 of 32 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Barbara and Richard Thompson let their dogs, Emma and Scout, share in the treats available at the city's anniversary celebrations. Mountain Brook held their 75th anniversary kick-off celebrations at City Hall on May 7, 2017. × 16 of 32 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Mountain Brook held their 75th anniversary kick-off celebrations at City Hall on May 7, 2017. × 17 of 32 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Current mayor Stewart Welch sits with former mayors Margaret Porter and Allen Rushton at the anniversary celebrations. Mountain Brook held their 75th anniversary kick-off celebrations at City Hall on May 7, 2017. × 18 of 32 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Mountain Brook held their 75th anniversary kick-off celebrations at City Hall on May 7, 2017. × 19 of 32 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Mountain Brook held their 75th anniversary kick-off celebrations at City Hall on May 7, 2017. × 20 of 32 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Mountain Brook held their 75th anniversary kick-off celebrations at City Hall on May 7, 2017. × 21 of 32 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Mountain Brook held their 75th anniversary kick-off celebrations at City Hall on May 7, 2017. × 22 of 32 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Anna Rucker tosses a ball at the dunk tank, effectively sinking MBHS vice-principal Jeremy Crigger at the anniversary celebrations. Mountain Brook held their 75th anniversary kick-off celebrations at City Hall on May 7, 2017. × 23 of 32 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. MBHS vice principal Jeremy Crigger splashes into the water after being sunk into the dunk tank at the anniversary celebrations. Mountain Brook held their 75th anniversary kick-off celebrations at City Hall on May 7, 2017. × 24 of 32 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Mountain Brook held their 75th anniversary kick-off celebrations at City Hall on May 7, 2017. × 25 of 32 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Two girls enjoy live music together at the anniversary kick-off celebrations. Mountain Brook held their 75th anniversary kick-off celebrations at City Hall on May 7, 2017. × 26 of 32 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Local band Riverbend was one of two bands to perform at the anniversary kick-off celebrations. Mountain Brook held their 75th anniversary kick-off celebrations at City Hall on May 7, 2017. × 27 of 32 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Jane Evelyn Barnhart listens to Riverbend with her grandfather, Buck Barnhart. Mountain Brook held their 75th anniversary kick-off celebrations at City Hall on May 7, 2017. × 28 of 32 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Local band Riverbend was one of two bands to perform at the anniversary kick-off celebrations. Mountain Brook held their 75th anniversary kick-off celebrations at City Hall on May 7, 2017. × 29 of 32 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Catherine Pittman Smith stands with her book, "Images of America: Mountain Brook". Mountain Brook held their 75th anniversary kick-off celebrations at City Hall on May 7, 2017. × 30 of 32 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Members of Leadership Mountain Brook smile with Rep. David Faulkner at the 75th anniversary celebations. Mountain Brook held their 75th anniversary kick-off celebrations at City Hall on May 7, 2017. × 31 of 32 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The crowd enjoys music performed by local band Riverbend at the 75th anniversary celebrations. Mountain Brook held their 75th anniversary kick-off celebrations at City Hall on May 7, 2017. × 32 of 32 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Chamber of Commerce Projects Manager Molly Wallace smiles with her daughter, Anna Wells Wallace at the anniversary celebrations. Mountain Brook held their 75th anniversary kick-off celebrations at City Hall on May 7, 2017. Prev Next

Community members gathered in front of City Hall Sunday afternoon to start celebrating one very special birthday: Mountain Brook's.

This year on May 24 the city will be turning 75, and in honor of the milestone the Chamber of Commerce, Emmet O'Neal Library and Mountain Brook Schools came together to plan activities throughout the entirety of May, starting with the Kick-Off Celebration on May 7.

Organized in part by Leadership Mountain Brook members Kendall Alby, Will Bundy, Matthew Bullock and Mary Louise Howland, the event featured live local music from Kate and the Howlers and Riverbend, Mayfield's ice cream and Maggie the Cow, a dunk tank, a bounce house and, of course, birthday cake.

Guests were also encouraged to pick up a copy of the city-wide scavenger hunt, created by Katie Moellering with EOL. After identifying photos of the city, participants who turn in their pamphlets by May 24 will be registered to win Village Gold.

"We really wanted this to be a community event," said Chamber of Commerce Director Suzan Doidge. "It's just a great day, great way to celebrate Mountain Brook."

Tess Patton, the Mountain Brook ninth-grader who won the city's "Why I Love Mountain Brook" essay contest, made an appearance to cut the ceremonial ribbon during the event. She will be taking Mayor Stewart Welch's seat tomorrow night, May 8, at the City Council meeting as mayor for the day and will "gavel-in" the meeting and read a proclamation.

"I think [the event] is a really friendly atmosphere," said Laura Rais-Bahrami. She and her family attended the event looking forward to ice cream, cake and the bounce house, which she said her two year-old loved.

Although Rais-Bahrami said they are relatively new to the area having only lived in Mountain Brook for a few years, she said it was nice to spend time at the event.

"It feels nice to be a part of the Mountain Brook tradition."