Annual Art Association Show welcomes new space

The annual Mountain Brook Art Association Holiday Show has reached a milestone this year, celebrating its 10th anniversary.

Started by artist Gail Hurley, the show highlights work from local artists who are members of the Mountain Brook Art Association, which takes members within a 25 mile radius of the city. This season has about 70 participants and moved to a new location in Brookwood Village, the former Banana Republic storefront.

"This is just a great location," said MBAA artist and member Portia Williams. "It's easily seen by the public, and lots of patrons have come through and there's been a lot of new people." Show Chairman Janet Sanders added that Brookwood Village has been very generous with its space this year.

Nono Whitten, a participant who has both paintings and a book for sale, has been a part of the show for many years and has enjoyed it. "I've loved [being in the show], and I love the show," she said. "I think the customers like this [location] better."

While some of the artists prepare pieces simply for this show, many of them participate in shows year round, Williams said.

The show also includes different pieces for sale, such as books, cards, Christmas ornaments and figurines, and by doing so guests are able find something that they can take home. "It's so they can still enjoy our art at a level they are comfortable with," Williams said.

And 10 percent of the proceeds go to Hand in Paw, a local organization that specializes in therapeutic animal services. "It's a wonderful partnership that we hope to continue to be a part of," said Williams, mentioning that therapy dogs may stop by before the end of the show to greet guests.

Visitors are able to stop by now through Dec. 17 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. to see live painting demonstrations and a variety of pieces of work that reflect the artists themselves.