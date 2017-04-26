Annual Jazz in the Park expands to Crestline Village

× Expand Photo by Ron Burkett. A member of David Jones’ jazz band performs at Jazz in the Park in Homewood.

Nonprofit Magic City Smooth Jazz is expanding its annual Jazz in the Park events this summer.

Jazz in the Park is an event that aims to build community through jazz by exposing and engaging audiences, and it brings jazz musicians to parks throughout the Greater Birmingham area. While the event has been in Homewood in the past, this is the first year it will be in Mountain Brook.

Magic City Smooth Jazz partnered with the city of Mountain Brook and the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce to plan the event on May 21.

John Robinson will perform what he is calling the John Robinson Jazzerama, said Magic City Smooth Jazz founder and executive director Bernard Lockhart.

“I trust his work,” Lockhart said. “He’s an incredible musician that’s been performing with Jazz in the Park for years.”

The event is in the field in Crestline Village — across the street from Emmet O’Neal Library — from 6 to 9 p.m., and it is free and open to the public. Visitors are encouraged to bring a picnic and blanket to enjoy the music from the grass.

While the event is free, visitors will see artists “people would typically pay to see,” Lockhart said.

This event will be part of Mountain Brook’s 75th birthday celebration.

For more information, go to Magic City Smooth Jazz on Facebook.