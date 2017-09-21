Antiques at the Gardens features new speakers, sales

× Expand Photo courtesy of kelliboydphotography. Bryce Vann Brock and Kelly Revels of Vine Garden Market are two of the many speakers who are planned for Antiques in the Garden.

Last year, Birmingham Botanical Gardens public relations coordinator Blake Ells said more than 2,500 people attend Antiques at the Gardens, and the event continues to grow from year to year both in number of attendees and what is included in the weekend.

“Not only will we host public show hours on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, we will host lectures, panels and book signings with interior designers and architects from across the country,” he said, regarding the 2017 Antiques in the Gardens.

The weekend starts on Oct. 5 with “Tastebuds: Define Your Style,” with Rebecca Vizard and Kinsey Marable followed by a black tie kick-off dinner, Gala in the Gardens, on Oct. 6. The event is open to the public on Oct. 7 and 8 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and on Oct. 9 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is $15 or free for members and includes access to a variety of other events, such as panels, a selection of additional lectures and lunch, that are offered throughout the weekend.

Speakers for the weekend include Bryce Vann Brock and Kelly Revels, Paloma Contrerasis, Charlotte Lucas and Liz Carroll.

Antique items will also be for sale, and Ells said there will be 21 vendors at Antiques at the Gardens offering everything from 18th century fine art to pressed botanicals to oriental rugs.

“And of course, there will be lighting and furniture,” he said.

Proceeds from the event benefit the educational programming by Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens, which encompasses the flagship program and Discovery Field Trips. It also contributes to the gardens’ conservation efforts, such as the Centennial Tree Program.

To learn more about Antiques at the Gardens or to purchase tickets, visit bbgardens.org/antiques.