Art association hosts show in Crestline

Sydney Cromwell

Mountain Brook Art Association's Art in the Village

Best in Show winner Amy Grimes' tent at Mountain Brook Art Association's Art in the Village.

Sydney Cromwell

Sydney Cromwell

Sydney Cromwell

Shoppers visit artist tents at Mountain Brook Art Association's Art in the Village.

Sydney Cromwell

Mountain Brook Art Association's Art in the Village was open to MBAA members and artists living within 25 miles of Mountain Brook.

Sydney Cromwell

Sydney Cromwell

The Mountain Brook Art Association's Art in the Village event included an art judging event.

Sydney Cromwell

An artist's booth at Mountain Brook Art Association's Art in the Village.

Sydney Cromwell

Art in the Village included visual artists such as painters, illustrators, sketch artists and more.

Sydney Cromwell

Sketch artists drew portraits for visitors at Mountain Brook Art Association's Art in the Village.

Sydney Cromwell

Anita Bice was one of the Best in Show winners this year.

Sydney Cromwell

Sydney Cromwell

Sydney Cromwell

Several artists received awards of distinction for their work presented at Art in the Village.

Sydney Cromwell

Work on display at Mountain Brook Art Association's Art in the Village.

The Mountain Brook Art Association hosted its 36th annual Art in the Village spring show on Earth Day, April 22.

The show was open to painters, sketch artists and other artists who are members of the MBAA or live within 25 miles of Mountain Brook. However, it was only limited to two-dimensional artistic creations, not crafts, pottery, photography, sculpture or other forms of art. Attendees of the event, hosted at Crestline Elementary's sports field, had a chance to meet and buy from local artists directly.

The event included portrait sketches, the Birmingham Belles and jazz music from the Choko Aiken Band. Nearby at Mountain Brook City Hall, Mason Music and the Mountain Brook High School Band provided more musical entertainment.

Members of the MBAA competed in a juried show as well. Amy Grimes, Anita Bice and Tricia Robinson were each awarded best in show. Janet Sanders, Mary Mellon, Ron Lewis, Dan McDaniel, Carol Carmichael and volunteer Portia Williams received Awards of Distinction, and Joan Curtis won the Norton's Florist competition.

Visit mountainbrookartassociation.com for more information on Art in the Village and other events.

