Back to School Movie on the Lawn at EOL

Emmet O'Neal Library is hosting a back-to-school movie event to celebrate the end of summer.

As summer is winding down, the Emmet O’Neal Library together with the Junior Women’s of Committee of 100 will be hosting a back-to-school feature night on the lawn on Aug. 18 with a showing of “The LEGO Batman Movie.”

The movie, which has a PG rating and a running time of just over two hours, follow’s LEGO’s Batman as he works with others to save the brick city of Gotham from the Joker.

“We don’t have our regular programming for the month of August, so we do a movie on the lawn to offer families one more fun, free library event before school starts back,” said Rachel Owens with the children’s department at EOL. “Members spend a lot of time attending local family events with their kids, especially outdoor events in the summer. And, they love their library!”

The movie will start around 7:45 p.m. on a giant inflatable screen on the lawn across from the library and Owens said families are encouraged to bring a picnic-style dinner.

Families should bring something to sit on for the evening, either blankets or fold-up chairs, and bug repellent for possible insects.

Owens said there is no need to register for the event and families are welcome to show up to the event that evening. The movie is being shown in a pedestrian-friendly area, too, so those who would like to walk to the event can do so.

The next EOL movie on the lawn will be held on Oct. 27, at the annual A Night Dark and Grimm event. For more information about the event, visit eolib.org.