Ballet Guild of Birmingham holds Tutus and Bowties event

× 1 of 2 Expand Courtesy of the Ballet Guild of Birmingham × 2 of 2 Expand Courtesy of the Ballet Guild of Birmingham Prev Next

The Ballet Guild of Birmingham held its annual “Tutus and Bowties” Tea Party before the Sunday matinee production of George Balanchine’s “The Nutcracker” on Dec. 18.

The children participated in a Christmas-themed craft and met with two of the dancers from The Alabama Ballet. Afterwards, the children and their parents attended the world-famous production of Clara and her toy nutcracker-turned-prince.

The Ballet Guild of Birmingham is an invitational organization of young women dedicated to supporting the ballet in Birmingham through fundraising and volunteer work. Founded in 1959, the Ballet Guild was organized to promote and foster development of ballet in Birmingham in addition to raising funds for its support. Since its inception, the Ballet Guild has raised more than $1 million for the Alabama Ballet.

-Submitted by the Ballet Guild of Birmingham