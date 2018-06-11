Ballet Guild of Birmingham hosts the 58th Annual Ball of Roses

× Expand Alice Hawley Long Left to right, Thornton and Emory Ratliff and Carlton and Will Fountain. Submitted by Dee Moore.

The 58th annual Ball of Roses, benefitting the Alabama Ballet, took place Saturday, June 2 at The Country Club of Birmingham. Arriving guests found themselves immersed in an enchanting garden of coral and pink florals accented with boxwood topiaries, designed by Carole Sullivan of Lagniappe Designs. The evening commenced with the debut of this year’s 77 presentees in a seated dinner for members and guests of the Men’s Committee, private patrons of the Ballet Guild of Birmingham, and culminated in an additional presentation followed by dancing into the night for guild members and family and friends of the presentees.

Mrs. Emory Richardson Ratliff is the 2018 Ball of Roses Chairman. Mrs. Mackin McKinney Thompson co-chaired the Ball.

Mrs. Frances Ellen Byrd Morris planned the Men’s Committee dinner and Mrs. Virginia Hazelrig coordinated the gathering of the greenery from the private gardens of donor homeowners around the Mountain Brook and greater Birmingham area.

Mrs. Carlton Posey Fountain is the 2018 President of the Ballet Guild.

Among those in attendance that evening were: Mr. and Mrs. Robert Bentley III; Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Smith; Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Noble; Mr. and Mrs. Reaves Crabtree; Mr. and Mrs. Frank Phillips; Mr. Lathrop Smith and Mrs. Lindsey Puckett; Mr. and Mrs. William Fountain Jr.; Mr. and Mrs. Thornton Ratliff; Mr. and Mrs. George Thompson; Dr. and Mrs. J. Patrick Druhan; Mr. and Mrs. Steven Jackson; Mr. and Mrs. David Allen; Mr. and Mrs. Forrester DeBuys III; Mr. and Mrs. James Richardson; Mr. and Mrs. James Henderson; and Mr. and Mrs. Allen Weatherford. -

Submitted by Alice Hawley Long.