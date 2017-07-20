Ballet Women’s Committee Celebrates 50 Years

× Expand Submitted by the Ballet Women’s Committee. Front, from Left: Sherry Bohorfoush, Lori Ermert, Cathy Donze. Back: Cindy Tyus, Jayna Southerland, Frances Knox, Sandy Johnson.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Ballet Women’s Committee. The Ballet Women’s Committee was founded in 1867 at the proposal of John W. Gustafson to support the Alabama Ballet though the revenue generated from the Poinsettia Debutante Ball. The first Poinsettia Debutante ball began in 1968 at Vestavia Hills Country Club.

The Ballet Women’s Committee is an invitational group of volunteers that raises funds to help support the Alabama Ballet though two events. The first is the Fall Extravaganza, which is scheduled for November 5 at IZ the Place in Vestavia Hills in the Rocky Ridge Plaza. This is an annual event featuring a cocktail party, band and silent auction.

The second is the Poinsettia Debutante Ball, featuring the presentation of young ladies that are nominated in the spring of their sophomore year in college and are presently in their junior year. Young ladies that are seniors in high school are also nominated and invited in the fall to be presented as Junior Debutantes in the Poinsettia Ball along with the Senior Debutantes. In keeping with tradition, each young lady is presented to a crowd of relatives and friends in a setting of red poinsettias and winter greenery in December at Vestavia Hills Country Club.

The BWC has a membership drive every spring to recruit women who are interested in supporting the ballet. Currently, they have over 153 members.

-Submitted by the Ballet Women’s Committee.