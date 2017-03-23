Be prepared

× Expand Rendering courtesy of James Coker. According to the National Weather Service, Jefferson County has had the most tornadoes in Alabama since 1950.

There are two common areas for tornadoes: Tornado Alley, which sits in the center of the country, and Dixie Alley, which encompasses a large portion of the Southeastern U.S. — including Alabama.

“It’s always been this way,” said ABC 33/40 weatherman James Spann, mentioning that the traditional Tornado Alley tends to get more coverage because it is easier to see and find tornadoes in that area due to the different terrain. “The storms are different, but the bottom line is you just can’t see a lot of tornadoes here.”

Tornadoes are typically formed from super-cell thunderstorms, which the National Weather Service describes as a tall storm cloud with a rotating updraft, called a mesocyclone. These storms are capable of bringing high winds, hail and tornadoes. James Coker, director of the Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency, said severe thunderstorms also can produce tornadoes, but thanks to advances in technology, communities have advance warnings.

“The science of meteorology has vastly improved in the past decades,” he said. “In many cases, it is possible for forecasters to notify the public days in advance of a potential threat.”

Despite early warnings, both Spann and Coker said residents should have many different outlets for weather warnings.

“What kills more people than anything in this state is that siren mentality,” Spann said. “If it’s one thing, don’t rely on the outdoor warning sirens.”

Spann referred to April 27, 2011, when more than 60 tornadoes touched down in Alabama and hundreds lost their lives.

“The physical science couldn’t have been better that day,” he said. “There were warnings for every one of those.”

Because so many relied on sirens alone, and the sirens are meant to warn people who are outside, Spann said many weren’t prepared when a tornado hit. Both suggested using apps for smartphones, such as the Jefferson County app Everbridge, as well as listening to a weather radio for updates.

“In terms of the warnings for a tornado, for the large violent tornadoes that kill people, you might get a 30- to 40-minute lead time,” Spann said. “The problem is the smaller ones, where you might get a one-minute warning.”

When placed under a tornado warning, residents should move to a small, interior room.

“The smaller the better,” Coker said. “Place as many walls between you and the outside as possible; move to the lowest part of the building possible.”

Pets should have identification and be moved to an area of safety, too.

It’s also important to make sure residents and their families are prepared during and after the tornado, Coker and Spann said. Three items top the list: helmets, hard-soled shoes and an air horn. Spann said that during tornadoes, many people die from shrapnel wounds to the head, and if someone is injured far from first responders, an air horn may help them locate victims. Hard-soled shoes also will prevent foot injuries in the event people have to move from one area to another.

While tornadoes are typically associated with spring and fall, Coker and Spann said they aren’t selective to any one season.

“In reality, we should never let our guard down,” Coker said. “Alabama has the potential for tornadoes any month of the year.”