Bebenek becomes Eagle Scout

Alex Bebenek became Troop 320's newest Eagle Scout at the August Eagle Boards. Alex is the son of parents Paul and Lisa Bebenek.

Alex has been active in Troop 320 with more than 50 camping nights and about 190 miles of hiking under his belt. He attended Philmont in 2016 and attended the National Jamboree in the summer of 2017.

Alex has held leadership roles including Troop webmaster, instructor, patrol leader and assistant senior patrol leader. At the National Jamboree, he was selected as the senior patrol leader for the Southern Contingent of the Greater Alabama Council. Alex was recently tapped into the Order of the Arrow and completed his Ordeal this fall.

Alex's Eagle project was to build a 240-feet long by 5-feet wide gravel trail at Red Mountain Park. He had 18 Scout volunteers helping with his project who, along with other volunteers, put in over 230 hours of volunteer time.

Alex is a sophomore at Mountain Brook where he is taking five advanced classes. He has been a member of the Math Team for the past three years and participates in the school marching and symphonic bands.

Alex is interested in computers and was chosen for the Most Outstanding Student award at the junior high for Intro to Computer Science 2. He also participated in the UAB Best robotics competition and the VEX robotics competition while at the junior high. He hopes to one day major in computer science.

Alex is also involved in Temple Emanu-El, having had his Bar Mitzvah in 2014 and his confirmation this past March.

Alex plans to stay active with Troop 320 as an Instructor and Guide and hopes to earn several Palms.

– Submitted by Lisa Bebenek.