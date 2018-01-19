Biannual Sweet Repeats to benefit MBCC’s short-term missions

× Expand Photo by Erica Techo. Mountain Brook Community Church will host its first Sweet Repeats consignment sale of the year Feb. 9 and 10. The sale will open one day early to volunteers, who get to browse and shop Feb. 8.

Mountain Brook Community Church’s biannual consignment sale is set to return this month.

The Sweet Repeats Spring Consignment Sale will be Feb. 9-10, in addition to a pre-shopping day Feb. 8 for volunteers and consigners. This is the sixth year for the sale, which started in 2011.

The spring sale includes gently used children’s items, such as spring and summer clothing, toys and furniture, organizer Julia Denson said.

“Shoppers come from around our community as well as other parts of the state to find great deals on items that they may otherwise not be able to purchase for their children,” Denson said.

Consigners receive 75 percent of the sale price, with 25 percent going toward MBCC’s short-term mission trips.

“Sweet Repeats helps offset the costs of the trips, making it more affordable for individuals and families to go and share the gospel to the nations,” Denson said. A portion of the proceeds will also go to Sav-a-Life.

The sale takes place in the MBCC gym, and shoppers are asked to park behind the gym near the UCF House.

The sale times are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Feb. 9, with no strollers allowed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and from 9 a.m. to noon on Feb. 10. Several items will be half price Saturday.

For more information, go to mbccsweetrepeats.blogspot.com.