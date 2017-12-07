Bible study group performs Christmas play for Joe Griffin Hope Lodge

On Tuesday, Nov. 28, Community Ministry for Girls, a bible study group in Mountain Brook, performed a Christmas play for cancer patients who are staying at the American Cancer Society Joe Lee Griffin Hope Lodge.

The Community Ministry for Girls, also known as Donna Greene Bible Study, has been part of the Hope Lodge since it opened in 2000, said Greene, the leader of the bible study.

“I had just completed a year of surgeries and chemotherapy for a diagnosis of breast cancer,” said Greene, who is also an American Cancer Society volunteer and board member. “The girls had been a part of my journey, and they were ready and willing to serve. The Hope Lodge was a perfect fit for us, and we look forward to being there each year.”

Around Christmas, the ninth-grade girls in the bible study will decorate the Hope Lodge with posters. The 10th graders host a “dirty Santa” party, the 11th graders will play Christmas bring and the seniors will have a pageant, Greene said.

“It is an extremely special week that the girls look forward to with great excitement,” Greene said.

-Submitted by Mallory Hill, ACS