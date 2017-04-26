Big Green Eggs in the ’Ham event celebrating 5th year

× Expand Photo courtesy of Karon Grubbs. The fifth annual Big Green Eggs in the ’Ham will be at the Birmingham Zoo on May 6.

On May 6, Easter Seals of Birmingham will host its fifth Big Green Eggs in the ’Ham at the Birmingham Zoo as its annual fundraiser.

Easter Seals of Birmingham is a nonprofit organization that provides services to people with disabilities, regardless of whether they are able to pay.

“While we accept most insurance and Medicaid, we never turn anyone away if they are unable to pay for services,” said Karon Grubbs with Easter Seals. “This event helps cover the cost of those services.”

Since the event’s inception, the EGGfest has raised more than $67,000, and each year brings out about 1,000 visitors.

During the event, also called EGGfest, chefs and cooking teams from around the area must prepare a meal on a Big Green Egg, a grill described as “the ultimate cooking experience.” Grubbs said there are three categories: pork, chicken and “everything else.”

“Cooks are only limited by their imagination,” she said.

Grubbs added that throughout the event, guests can expect a day for good fun and great food, as well as family-friendly activities, all with “the assurance that they are helping those with special needs.”

“We will have games, bounce houses, face paint and lots of yummy food,” she said. “Not to mention this year we will be at the zoo.”

The event is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets are $20 per individual, $35 per couple and $55 for a family four-pack. To receive free admission to the zoo, tickets must be purchased before May 5. To purchase tickets, go to eastersealsbham.org. To create a cooking team, email Karon Grubbs at kgrubbs@eastersealsbham.org.