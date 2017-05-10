Birmingham Belles has 49th annual Birmingham Belle Presentation

× Expand Birmingham Belles Seated (LtoR): Lucie Christian & Meme Everette. Standing (LtoR): Caroline Pope, Helen Tynes, Emma Gaines Reaves.

The Birmingham Belles 49th annual Birmingham Belle Presentation was held on Sunday, May 7, at Arlington Historical House and Gardens.

The Birmingham Belles is a service organization whose purpose is to give senior high school girls the opportunity and experience of volunteerism and civic responsibility as they gain knowledge about their community. The young ladies presented will continue to attend city functions throughout the year.

This past year, the Birmingham Belles served over 1,200 hours. Their volunteer opportunities include: Arlington Summer Luncheons; delivering cookies baked from Belle recipes to Assisted Living Homes; Birmingham Museum of Art, “Christmas at Arlington;” Big Oak Ranch, Decorators’ Show House, Mystics Halloween Parade; Mountain Brook Art Association Art Show; Mountain Brook Christmas Parade; The Birmingham Zoo; Childcare Resources Fairy Tale Ball and Bargain Carousal by the Junior League of Birmingham.

This year, Emma Clare Johnson was the recipient of the 2017 Scholarship Fund, which has been established to honor Birmingham Belle founder, the late Mrs. James Mallory Kidd, Jr.

The Belles presented for 2017-2018:

Brantley Ann Anderson, Mary Allison Anderson, Sarah Katherine Anderson, Vivian Carlisle Ballard, Kathleen McKenney Beall, Katy Leigh Benck, Lane Margaret Berry, Carolanne Hodge Berte, Adele Tydings Bloodworth, Caroline Parrish Branche, Camille Leslie Bruce, Adelaide Cassell Burton, Katelyn Hannah Bussey, Frances Eleanor Cheatham, Lucille Grace Christian, Reagan Summer Clark, Sophia Drew Clark, Anne Callaway Coker, Anne Clayton Cole, Isabel Brownlee Coleman, Catherine Anne Conner, Abbigail Garner Cooney, Grace Mason Cope, Naomi Ann Cunningham, Eleanor Frances Curtis, Kathryn Landrum Davis, Anna Cristina de la Torre, Alexandria Ann Dean, Caroline Chappell Dickens, Margaret Jean Dodson, Laura Elizabeth Doody, Mary Stewart Drummond, Margaret Perkins Duggan, Haleigh Elizabeth Duke, Elizabeth Grace Elliott, Madeline Ennis Everette, Mary Tynes Flake, Lillian Ashley Fowler, Libby Grace Gann, Lauren Ann Gilbert, Virginia Leigh Gilbert, Sarah Hamilton Gladney, Caroline Henderson Goings, Mary Carrington Gullage, Mary Inzer Hagan, Elizabeth Vogtle Hale, Martha Wright Haley, Emilyn Hughes Hamn, Ann Lucy Harrison, Frederica Elizabeth Hecker, Anna Elizabeth Hild, Suzanne Cotten Hillhouse, Kate Phillips Hinson, Joy Louise Holman, Sarah Kathryn Horsley, Grace Najim Howe, Mary Louise Howland, Mary Anastasia Hufham, Morgan Sidney Hutchinson, Sarah Randall Hydinger, Madeline Strong Ingram, Elizabeth Lacey Jeffcoat, Sarah Morgan Johnson, Della Berre Jones, Olivia Grace Keating, Caroline Anne Keller, Margaret Elizabeth Kennedy, Elizabeth Moore Kinsaul, Caroline Judith Knight, Caroline Cassidy Kohn, Elizabeth Lunden Leitner, Ann Douglas Lott, Mary Hannah Mackin, Evelyn June Matsos, Mary Claire Mauro, Katherine Grace McMinn, Barrett Elisabeth Weaver Moran, Farley Southland Morris, Sophie Catriona Muir-Taylor, Peri Lane Mullinax, Grace Ann Mulvaney, Margot Grace Naff, Nancy Katharine Nicrosi, Meredith "Sage" O'Brien, Elizabeth Christian Parker, Caroline Lee Pope, Emma Gaines Reaves, Molly Ann Regan, Anna Jane Roberson, Mary Frances Robertson, Leigh Taylor Russell , Anne Heaton Dearborn Sanders, Kara Nel Schaffers, Katherine Lee Seibels, Margaret Crosby Shufflebarger, Sallie Evans Simpson, Mary Emery Skelton, Catherine Anne Skinner, Hayden Sinkler Sledge, Lacy Caroline Smith, Lucy Jordan Smith, Kaitlyn Alexandra Spann, Sarah Browning Stephenson, Caroline Grace Swiney, Elizabeth Jeffers Toranto, Mary McLaurine Trammell, Margaret Adeline Treadwell, Mary Alison Turner, Helen Claire Tynes, Caroline Belle Underwood, Elizabeth Church Walker, Sarah Anne Mitchell Welch , Rebecca Fairbanks Hart White, Kathleen Connolly Wilson, Anna Davis Windle, Natalie Dalton Womack and Sarah Shepard Yates.

The Birmingham Belle presentation coordinators were: Julie and Sarah Patton Butler, Mary Margaret and Mary Winston Hendry, Kathryn and Maggie Reaves. Ann Jones, Joy McPherson, Ashelynn Falkenburg Smith and Ellie Meadows. Archie Joseph Breland, Jack Wilson Barron IV, James Herren Roberts and Richard Hill Cater were on hand to assist as well.

Submitted by the Birmingham Belles.