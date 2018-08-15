Birmingham area locals to race in high altitude ultra marathon to fundraise for BCRFA

× Expand Photo courtesy of Eddie Thomas. Crestline resident Johnathon Stevens, right, and coworker Eddie Thomas will be competing in the Leadville 100 Run, a high altitude ultra marathon, on Aug. 18-19 in Leadville, Colorado to raise money for the BCRFA.

If you want to bring attention to something in today’s age, it has to be done in style. It has to catch people’s eye.

So when Crestline resident Johnathon Stevens set out to merge two of his passions — the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama and running — he went big and he signed up for the Leadville Trail 100 Run, an ultra marathon, to raise money and awareness for BCRFA.

Together with coworker Eddie Thomas, Stevens will venture out to Leadville, Colorado, for the Aug. 18-19 race to run 100 miles in what is dubbed the “Two-Mile-High City.” The start line rests at about 10,200 feet in altitude, so the race isn’t for the faint of heart — or the faint of legs.

With a time constraint of 30 hours, the two will run 100 miles on an out-and-back trail that reaches 12,200 feet in elevation at its highest peak and 9,200 feet at its lowest.

“I love to run. That is a passion of mine,” Stevens said. “It turned out something I’m also passionate about is bringing awareness to breast cancer.”

Stevens has a direct connection to BCRFA, a nonprofit to fund breast cancer research at the UAB Comprehensive Cancer Center. It was started in 1996 by his mother-in-law, Dolly O’Neal, who was at the time an 18-month breast cancer survivor, and Bruce Sokol, whose wife D.D. was undergoing treatment for the same disease.

“Here I am, this close to charity. Why not raise money for it, doing what I’m doing?” Stevens said, hoping current and future funding can be put towards researching treatment and cures.

Since its inception, the foundation has raised more than $7.7 million dollars for breast cancer research.

As of Aug. 15, Stevens and Thomas have raised nearly $33,000, which Stevens said has come from all over the country. They’re “donations because they have been touched by breast cancer in some way,” he said. It’s the cause that has brought others along on this journey and brought along encouragement from their employer, Cobbs Allen.

“We have the people, we have the researchers, we have the doctors; we need the funds,” he said. “It might be a drop in the bucket, but it’s a way.”

Knowing the cure could be so close is what Stevens said keeps him going when he’s training and running hard, which he's been doing for about three years now.

“It’s like any kind of hobby you have. You start to get into it, you start to watch documentaries on it and you start to do research on it,” he said.

Once he said he “could run with the living legend,” referring to Thomas, they talked about Leadville.

Thomas has competed in Leadville previously, but this year he’s working to earn the title of Leadman.

To do so, Thomas has to complete the Leadville Trail Marathon, the Silver Rush 50 mountain bike, the Leadville Trail 100 mountain bike, the Leadville 10K run and the Leadville Trail 100 Run. The first race started mid-June, and the last race will be the ultra marathon with Stevens on Aug. 18-19.

Thomas said he joined up with Stevens in the fundraiser because they’ve become good friends over the years, and he wanted to bring additional support and awareness to the BCRFA.

Together, they make up part of a small group of people from the South who will be competing in Colorado this fall.

Most runners, Thomas said, are from out west, where they are used to the altitude and thin air. But both agreed Alabama has something Colorado doesn’t: humidity.

“You’ve got the thin air there, but here, people don’t understand the humidity factor,” Stevens said. “You can’t breathe either way.”

During the race, they're in it for the long haul — running through day and night — and they want to try to stick together over the 100 miles.

“There’s going to be a bunch of highs and a bunch of lows,” Stevens said. “Heck, when I go out to run eight miles, you always go in a dark place.”

But, he said, it’s how you come out of those lows to learn more about yourself and carry your personal journey. Thomas said they have some goal times in mind, but at the end of the day, they want to run a good race “not only for us, but for the BCRFA.”

Stevens said he will look to his purpose of supporting O’Neal’s initial goals and raising money for the BCRFA.

“Having a purpose is what gets us out of bed before 5 o’clock every morning to train for something like this … The main accomplishment will be just raising the funds,” Stevens said. “And then, you might do a little more than what you think you can do.”

To donate to Stevens' and Thomas' cause, click here. To see the results of the ultra marathon, click here.