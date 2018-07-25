Birmingham Zoo prepares to travel back in time for Aug. 11 ‘Rewind’

× Expand Photo by Lexi Coon The Birmingham Zoo will host its first Rewind at the Zoo, an ’80s-themed party, Aug. 11 from 7 to 11 p.m.

Time travel will make its zoo debut this month as the Birmingham Zoo hosts the first “Rewind at the Zoo” event, transporting attendees back to the 1980s.

On Saturday, Aug. 11, from 7 to 11 p.m., the zoo will host the event, featuring two 80s bands, a gaming truck and other 80s-themed entertainment, Kiki Potts, marketing coordinator for the zoo, said.

A local band, Legal Limit, will open the event’s music, with Atlanta-based band Electric Avenue following. Alan Hunter, video jockey who was part of the original MTV lineup, will also be present.

The zoo will have a gaming truck outfitted with retro video games and has also converted the zoo’s train to a “soultrain” for the evening’s festivities. Other activities include a caricature artist, hula hoop lessons, a photo booth, lawn games and a costume contest. Attendees are encouraged to dress in their best 80s attire, with contest winners taking home prizes.

Drinks and food will be served at the event, which will be held at the Henley Park lawn. Tickets are $20 for adult members and $25 for adult non-members, while children’s tickets for members are $10 and $12 for non-member children’s tickets. Children under the age of two get in for free.

Tickets can be purchased at tickets.birminghamzoo.com.