Boiling ‘N Bragging to celebrate 10th anniversary at Aug. 18 event

Photo courtesy of Children's of Alabama Children's of Alabama staff serve a low-country boil as part of Boiling 'N Bragging.

Otey’s Tavern will be the site of a college football tailgate for the 10th year in a row, as Boiling ‘N Bragging returns Aug. 18.

The event benefits the Critical Care Transport program at Children’s of Alabama and will include a football kickoff party, cookout and low country boil from 6:30-9:30 p.m., according to a release provided by Children’s. Entertainment will include live music, kids’ activities, WJOX radio personalities Lance Taylor and Rockstar, cornhole and $1 drink specials.

Attendees typically wear their preferred team’s colors or gear.

The Rotary International District 6860 clubs are the hosts of the event, and Spectrum Business and Otey’s Tavern are the top sponsors.

The Critical Care Transport team provides helicopter, jet and ambulance transport, as well as emergency medical treatment, to about 1,000 ill and injured children each year, according to a release from the hospital.

Children’s of Alabama Media Relations Coordinator Jody Seal said the Rotary District has raised more than $700,000 in funds so far and hopes to reach a 10-year total of $1 million with this year’s Boiling ‘N Bragging.

Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door, and children age 10 and younger are admitted free. Street parking will be available. Buy tickets or get more information at boilingnbragging.org.