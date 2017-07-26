Boiling N’ Bragging returning to Otey’s Tavern

× Expand Photo courtesy of Shay Allen. Boiling N' Bragging will be returning to Otey's in Crestline this year on Aug. 19.

Boiling N’ Bragging is returning to Crestline for its ninth year from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 19 at Otey’s Tavern.

Together with Rotary International District 6860, Children’s of Alabama, Otey’s Tavern and Charter Spectrum, the event is set to raise funds and awareness for the Critical Care Transport Team at Children’s of Alabama in a low-country-style boil in a family-friendly atmosphere that celebrates the upcoming football season.

“Alumni from different schools participate at the event and treat it as a pre-season kickoff party,” said Shelly McCarty, community development coordinator at Children’s of Alabama. The event will feature a silent auction with football related items as well as $1 drink specials and entertainment.

Boiling N’ Bragging is also a family-friendly event, with a planned bouncy house and balloon artists, and guests are encouraged to wear their favorite team colors.

“We’re thrilled about this partnership and couldn’t be more excited about this event,” said Jason Peterson, RN and transport coordinator in a release. “It’s a great opportunity for people in the community to not only come together to celebrate the start of the football season, but also make a great impact on our program and the children we serve.”

Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door, and children under 10 years old are admitted without charge. For more information, visit boilingnbragging.org.