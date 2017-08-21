Boiling N' Bragging brings another big crowd to Crestline

× 1 of 14 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers Boiling N' Bragging crowd Part of the crowd enjoying the ninth annual Boiling N' Bragging benefit in the parking lot near Otey's Tavern. × 2 of 14 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers Alabama mascot Big Al and other college mascots on hand at Boiling N' Bragging delighted young and old. × 3 of 14 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers Children's of Alabama vehicle Sally Thomas, a flight nurse with the Children's of Alabama Critical Care Transport unit, shows a vehicle to Mountain Brook resident and Georgia Tech fan Jeannie Brasfield. × 4 of 14 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers In line for food Part of the long but fast-moving line of Boiling N' Bragging attendees waiting to get grilled hot dogs and hamburgers. × 5 of 14 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers Hot dogs & burgers Attendees at Boiling N' Bragging on Aug. 19, 2017, enjoyed grilled hot dogs and hamburgers and all the fixings. × 6 of 14 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers A low country boil Some of the delicious boiled shrimp served to attendees at Boling N' Bragging. × 7 of 14 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers Music for the event Sean Heninger entertained the crowd at Boiling N' Bragging with rock and folk classics from the 1960s and 1970s. × 8 of 14 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers The Samford Bulldog in the house Donna Fields of Pinson poses with the Samford Bulldog mascot. × 9 of 14 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers Serving the boil Sarah Edwards of Birmingham Rotaract Club helped served the boiled shrimp with corn, sausage and potatoes. × 10 of 14 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers Auburn tent All 12 SEC schools, along with Samford University, Troy State and others, had tents at Boiling N' Bragging Aug. 19, 2017. × 11 of 14 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers Staffing the Bama tent L-R: Crimson Tide fans Susan Norton, Carol Davenport and Jenifer Brewer. × 12 of 14 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers UAB mascot Blaze the Dragon gets busy entertaining some kids at Boiling N' Bragging. × 13 of 14 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers UAB cheerleaders L-R: Sarah Hill, Darius Johnson, Krisshauna Crum and Ariana Benedict × 14 of 14 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers The Jacks enjoy Boiling N' Bragging Eric Jack, dean of the UAB Collat School of Business, attends Boiling N' Bragging with wife, Ave. Prev Next

Boiling N’ Bragging, an annual benefit for the Children’s of Alabama Critical Care Transport program, is billed as “the ultimate football season kick-off tailgate party.”

And the party returned for the ninth year to the parking lot near Otey’s Tavern in Crestline on the evening of Saturday, Aug. 19.

A crowd of at least 250-300 people turned out to meet other fans, talk about college football, hear live music and eat grilled burgers and hot dogs and a low-country shrimp boil.

“Alumni from different schools participate at the event and treat it as a pre-season kickoff party,” said Shelly McCarty, community development coordinator at Children’s of Alabama.

And they help support a good cause. The transport team at Children’s includes nurses and respiratory therapists and transports more than 1,000 children each annually, according to childrensal.org.

The fundraiser was created by Rotary International District 6860, one of the sponsors. The other sponsors are Otey’s, Children’s and Charter Spectrum.

The Rotary Club has raised about $700,000 in the first eight years of Boiling N’ Bragging to help support the Critical Care Transport program, according to Sue Mitchell, district governor for Rotary International District 6860.

“We want to get to a million dollars,” Mitchell said at the event. “That’s our goal. But that won’t stop us. We will continue.”

There were tents set up at Boiling N’ Bragging for all 12 SEC schools, including The University of Alabama and Auburn University, as well as UAB, Samford University, Troy State University and others.

Mitchell said it is gratifying to help children get the care they need. “Just to see these children in the dire straits they are in, you can’t help but want to help them,” she said. “Your heart goes out to them.”

Randy Ham, one of the fans staffing the Auburn tent, said it was fun to help support the transport program, especially since he has four grandchildren.

“Children’s does a great job with anything they do, and the transport program is no exception,” Ham said.

Alabama fans and Vestavia Hills residents Jeff and Andrea Florio attended the event with their daughter, Emily Grace, after an invitation from a Rotary member.

They were enjoying the people and the food, according to Jeff Florio. “We’ve having a blast,” Jeff Florio said.

Emily said that she enjoyed “getting (her) picture made with Big Al,” referring to the University of Alabama mascot.

Eric Jack, dean of the UAB Collat School of Business, said he is “very excited” to see the return of Blazer football.

“I think it’s good for UAB, and its good for the city of Birmingham, and it’s good for our students,” Jack said. “It’s a way for them to cheer and have a life beyond just academics. It’s really great to see what the Birmingham business community has to support football.”

Jack’s wife, Ave, was impressed by the scale of the Boiling N Bragging event. “It’s awesome,” she said. “I can’t believe all the people that are here.”

The event also featured kids’ activities, including a bouncy house.

Guitarist Sean Heninger provided the music, playing rock hits from the 1960s and 1970s.