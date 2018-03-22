Botanical Gardens’ Spring Plant Sale returns to Brookwood Village

× Expand Photo by Lexi Coon. Thousands of locals visited Brookwood Village between April 5-9 to purchase plants from the Birmingham Botanical Garden's 2017 Spring Plant Sale.

As spring arrives, more than 100,000 different plants will make their way to Brookwood Village.

Hosted by the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens, the annual Spring Plant Sale will be located in the Macy’s upper parking lot at Brookwood Village. The sale is an annual fundraiser for the garden, and it works to further the Botanical Gardens’ mission of promoting public knowledge and appreciation of plants, according to the event website.

Last year’s sale grossed more than $300,000, said Blake Ells, the Gardens’ public relations coordinator, and they hope to see steady growth this year.

Proceeds from the sale go toward the Gardens’ educational programming, including Discovery Field Trips, a free, curriculum-based science education that has benefited more than 10,000 Birmingham and Bessemer students, according to Ells.

Shoppers can find trees, shrubs, herbs, native plants, roses, tropical plants, bonsai, bedding plants, orchids, annuals, perennials and climbing plants. While there’s a large selection, Ells said things will go quickly.

“Come early because our goal is to sell out,” Ells said. “If you hang around and you wait until Sunday, you may not have the selection you’re hoping for.”

Volunteers will also be available to provide advice and expert knowledge during the sale, while the Gardens can reach its educational goals.

The sale starts with a preview party on April 12 from 5-6:30 p.m., followed by a members-only sale from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Anyone who isn’t a current member, but would like to attend, can join as a member at the door or online before April 14.

The general public can attend the sale for free the weekend of April 13-15: on Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information and a list of plants, go to bbgardens.org/spring-plant-sale.