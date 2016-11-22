Britton Johnson earns Eagle Scout

Joseph Britton Johnson, Jr. earned the rank of Eagle Scout from the Vulcan District Eagle Board on July 14, 2016. He is a member of Boy Scout Troop 63 at Canterbury United Methodist Church, formerly under the leadership of Russ Carothers. A Court of Honor ceremony was held on August 14 to recognize Johnson’s achievements.

For his Eagle Scout Project, Johnson built a series of benches at Crestline Elementary, his alma mater, to create an outdoor learning area. He named the area The Jerome Lewis Outdoor Classroom, in memory of Crestline’s beloved janitor and 2016 National Janitor of the Year, Mr. Jerome Lewis, who passed away from cancer while Johnson was completing his project.

Johnson earned 23 merit badges and had 24 camping nights. Within the troop, he held the positions of Patrol Leader, Senior Assistant Patrol Leader, and Den Chief.

Johnson is a junior at Mountain Brook High School, where he plays varsity basketball and is a member of the Interact Club. He is involved In BigTime Ministries and is an active member of his church youth group at Canterbury United Methodist Church.

Johnson is the son of Amanda and Jay Johnson of Mountain Brook. He is the grandson of Dr. and Mrs. Ellison Conrad of Abingdon, Virginia, and Mr. and Mrs. Dick Mason of Jackson, Mississippi.

– Submitted by Troop 63.