Cahaba Village hosts first-ever Fall Fest Oct. 28

× Expand Photo by Erica Techo. Cahaba Village, located off of U.S. 280, will host its first Cahaba Village Fall Fest this November.

Cahaba Village will celebrate autumn in a fun way with a brand-new event, the first-ever Cahaba Village Fall Fest, in the parking lot at Cahaba Village Plaza on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 5-8 p.m., according to the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce.

Participating merchants will offer traditional fall festival games, including a cake walk and apple bobbing, according to the Chamber’s Molly Wallace.

The Howl-o-ween Pet Costume Parade will be held in the parking lot at 7 p.m., with representatives from the Greater Birmingham Humane Society serving as judges for the competition. The GBHS will also have its van and adoptable pets on site, and a portion of sales will be donated to the humane society.

This is the first year for the Fall Fest, but organizers hope to make in an annual event, Wallace said.

“This idea arose out of the desire for Cahaba Village to have their own identity like other Mountain Brook villages,” she said. “They wanted to host an event that was pet-friendly as well as family-friendly.”

The timing for the new event seems perfect, according to Wallace.

“The merchants chose this date because it is near Halloween so a perfect time for a fall festival vibe, they chose hours when families can drop in and out to shop and grab dinner, and it’s not a huge football weekend either,” Wallace said.

In addition, the festival will be the only event in the villages with a fall theme, with the exception of the Halloween parade in Crestline, Wallace said.

About eight merchants are expected to take part, according to Wallace.

For more information, call the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce at 871-3779 or go to mtnbrookchamber.org.