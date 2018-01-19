Camellia Show returning to Gardens for 68th installment

× Expand Photo courtesy of Dave Glass. The Camellia Show will return to the Birmingham Botanical Gardens on Feb. 17 to present local camellia blooms.

In an effort to promote the appreciation of camellias, a flower native to Asia that is thought to have been brought to America on an East India Trading Company boat, the Birmingham Camellia Society is hosting the 68th annual Camellia Show at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

As a part of the American Camellia Society, the Birmingham chapter works to educate people about the camellia plant genus. There are more than 200 species of the flower.

During the Camellia Show, which takes place Saturday, Feb. 17, local gardeners will be putting their best blooms up against one another for certified American Camellia Society judges to review.

In past years, more than 200 blooms have been entered in the show.

Submissions will be taken between 9 and 11 a.m. the day of the show, and judging will run from 11:30 a.m. to noon. Members will be available to assist those looking to enter.

The show will be open to the public from 1-5 p.m. Admission and entry into the show is free, but plants will not be for sale during the event.

For more information about camellias, visit the American Camellia Society webpage at americancamellias.com. To learn more about the Birmingham Camellia Show, follow the Birmingham Camellia Society’s Facebook page.