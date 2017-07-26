Celebrations: Drummond - Babis

Julia Carol Drummond and Drake Everett Babis were married May 20, 2017, at the bride’s family farm. The Rev. Troy Gambrell officiated.

Parents of the bride are Dr. and Mrs. Michael Allen Drummond of Birmingham, Alabama.

Parents of the groom are Mr. and Mrs. Robert Everett Babis, Jr. of Tampa, Florida.

The bride was given in marriage by her father.

She wore an Augusta Jones fit and flare gown. She wore a chapel length veil, made from the bride’s mother’s veil by a dear friend, Mrs. Harold Cannon.

The bride’s sister, Amy Kathryn Gannon, was her matron of honor. Mary Claire Hunter was the maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Claire Moses Drummond and Sarah Hanson Drummond; the bride’s sisters-in-law, Caroline Hampton Guest; Ann Anthony Hazel; Kellie Nicole Jones; Brooke Josepher Schnitzlein; and Katie Shields Tynes. Flower girls were Lila Marie Drummond and Mary Neil Drummond, nieces of the bride and groom.

Robert Everett Babis Jr., father of the groom, was best man.

Groomsmen were Dane Miller Babis brother of the groom; Wesley Charles Caplan, Brett Allen Drummond and Justin Michael Drummond, brothers of the bride, James Rainer Gannon, the bride’s brother-in-law, Taylor Milton Harsh; William Brantley Willis; and Robert Edwin Yarborough. Ring bearers were John Henry Drummond and James Allen Gannon, nephews of the bride and groom.

After a wedding trip to Cancun, Mexico, the couple will live in Birmingham, where Julia is in her fourth year of Pharmacy School and Drake works for Rives Construction Co.

– Submitted by Carol Drummond.

