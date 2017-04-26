McCraney-Taylor

Mr. and Mrs. Michael Robert McCraney of Birmingham announce the engagement of their daughter, Rose Caldwell McCraney, to George Malcolm Taylor IV, son of Mr. and Mrs. George Malcolm Taylor III of Birmingham.

The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Walter Lee Berry Jr. of St. Simons Island, Georgia, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Robert Anton McCraney of Birmingham.

Miss McCraney is a graduate of Mountain Brook High School and the University of Alabama, where she was a member of Alpha Gamma Delta. She is completing her master’s degree in education at the University of Alabama at Birmingham and teaches science at Jefferson County International Baccalaureate School. Miss McCraney was a member of the Birmingham Debutante Club and was presented at the Heritage Ball, the Beaux Arts Krewe Ball and the Ball of Roses.

The prospective groom is the grandson of Mrs. Harry Claypool Howell Jr. and the late Mr. Howell of Dothan, Alabama, and the late Mr. and Mrs. George Malcolm Taylor Jr. of Prattville, Alabama.

He is a graduate of Mountain Brook High School and graduated summa cum laude from The University of the South, where he was a member of Phi Beta Kappa and served as president of the Order of the Gownsmen and as president of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. After graduation from UAB School of Medicine in May, he will begin a surgical internship at Tulane.

The wedding is planned for May 27, 2017, at Cathedral Church of the Advent in Birmingham.

