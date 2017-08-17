Rushing - Sellers Engagement

Mr. and Mrs. Rodney Eldon Rushing of Birmingham announce the engagement of their daughter, Katie Michelle Rushing to Randal Woodson Sellers, son of Mr. and Mrs. Randal Hugh Sellers of Alexandria, Virginia.

The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Mrs. Norma Lyons Barron and the late Mr. Marcus John Lyons, Jr., and Mrs. Lillieth Draper Rushing and the late Mr. R. J. Eldon Rushing of Birmingham.

Miss Rushing attended Mountain Brook High School. She is a graduate of the Harrison School of Pharmacy and completed a Pharmacy Residency in Ambulatory Care at Auburn University. She is a member of Delta Gamma social sorority and the Junior League of Birmingham.

The prospective groom is the grandson of the late Dr. and Mrs. Joseph Charles Garbarini of Memphis, Tennessee, and Mrs. Ronald Carl Pearson of Surprise, Arizona and the late Mr. Bob Lee Sellers of Memphis.

Mr. Sellers attended The Altamont School and is a graduate of the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

The bride-elect is employed by CVS Pharmacy. The prospective groom is employed by Atlas Air.

The wedding is planned for December 9.