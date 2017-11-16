Swagler - Webb

Miss Allison Lee Swagler and Mr. William Mitchell Webb married on Oct. 7, 2017, at half past five o’clock in the evening at Vulcan Park and Museum in Birmingham. The Rev. Dr. John Michael Cleghorn of Charlotte, North Carolina, officiated.

The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richard C. Swagler Jr., of Mountain Brook. She is the granddaughter of the late Ms. Elizabeth Ann Nichols Schonberger of Tallassee and the late Mr. and Mrs. Richard Charles Swagler of Vestavia Hills.

The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Mitchell Webb of Shreveport, Louisiana. His grandparents are Mrs. Sara Berwald Kalmbach and the late Dr. William Chase Kalmbach Jr., and Mr. John Ben Webb and the late Mrs. Dolores Marler Webb, all of Shreveport.

The bride was given in marriage by her father. She wore a champagne A-line satin gown with pearl-studded ivory Alençon lace and a court train. She carried a bouquet of roses, dahlias and succulents hand-tied in lace made by her great grandmother and a handkerchief, embroidered in blue, that had belonged to the groom’s great-great grandmother.

Miss Eleanor Martelia Swagler of Mountain Brook served as her sister’s maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Miss Samantha Rosier; Miss Katherine Scarbrough; Miss Ella Sorscher; Mrs. Hannah Wulz; and Dr. Deanna Webb, sister-in-law of the groom.

The groom’s best man was his brother, Dr. Christopher Bennett Webb, of Shreveport. Groomsmen were Mr. Andrew “Brother” Swagler, brother of the bride; Mr. Joel Mabry; Mr. Joseph Muller; Mr. Richard Sanchez; and Dr. Jordan Wulz.

The reception was held beneath Birmingham’s statue of Vulcan with a beautiful view of the city. When Hurricane Nate brought rain, the wedding party simply danced in it for the rest of the evening.

After a honeymoon trip to Paris, the couple resides in Birmingham.

– Submitted by Susan Swagler.