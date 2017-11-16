Chabad of Alabama presents special events for Hanukkah

× Expand Staff photo. Birmingham Mayor William Bell, second from left, lights the service candle during the first Grand Menorah Lighting at The Summit in 2015.

The Chabad of Alabama organization will offer two festive events during Hanukkah.

Chabad — along with Levite Jewish Community Center — will present the third annual Grand Menorah Lighting at Saks Plaza at The Summit on Dec. 17. Festivities begin at 4:30 p.m., with the Menorah lighting at 5:15 p.m. Admission is free.

The organization will also host its Great Wall of Chinakah Chinese Dinner, a tradition for about 15 years, on Christmas Day from 5-8 p.m.

Public Menorah lightings are a tradition all over the world, according to Mushka Posner, Chabad spokesperson.

“The Menorah is the eight-branch candelabra traditionally lit on the Jewish holiday of Chanukah,” she said. “It’s a symbol of spiritual freedom and teaches us of the power of light over darkness.”

The Menorah lighting is an important occasion, but the event is fun, according to Posner.

“We’ll have a carnival theme with music, games, balloons, popcorn, cotton candy and, of course, traditional latkes and donuts,” she said.

Everyone is welcome.

“Chanukah is all about adding more light to the world and, regardless of religious affiliation, we’re able to continue to bring more light into world through adding in acts of goodness and kindness,” Posner said.

Regarding the dinner, Posner said, “It's become a tradition that Jewish people eat Chinese on Dec. 25, as nothing else is open.”

The food will be prepared according to Jewish dietary law, according to Posner.

Before Dec. 20, tickets to the Great Wall of Chinakah Chinese Dinner are $20 for adults and $10 for children.

After Dec. 20, tickets are $30 for adults and $20 for children.

For details, contact 970-0100 or office@chabadofalabama.com.