Chamber announces Restaurant Trail Challenge ambassadors

× Expand Photo courtesy of Suzan Doidge. Restaurant Trail ambassadors gathered Jan. 18 to celebrate the kickoff of the initiative.

The 2018 Mountain Brook Restaurant Trail Challenge started Jan. 1 and lasts through Dec. 1. To maintain momentum throughout the year, the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce has tapped various ambassadors who committed to following and posting the Restaurant Trail on their personal social media accounts. Meet some of the Ambassadors:

► Mayor Stewart Welch (@mayorstuwelch): The Restaurant Trail is Mayor Welch’s brainchild. Last fall, Welch decided that as mayor of Mountain Brook, he should try every restaurant in his hometown, and he now has a quite a crew joining him on his venture.

► Abby Nevins (@bhamdietitian): Abby, a nutritionist by trade and personal practice, owns Taste and See, and she shows us the healthy way to eat our way through Mountain Brook.

► Shaw Sobera (@its.me.shaw): Shaw is our youngest ambassador at 5 years old, and she has captivated her followers as she sings and dances along the Trail. She is completing the trail with her mother, Jenny Sobera, and her grandmother, Katherine Houston.

► Dylan Angeline (@dpangeline): Dylan, a self-professed foodie and resident of Mountain Brook, joined the trail after reading an article about it in a local paper. Dylan, one of the trail’s most enthusiastic ambassadors, has now rallied his church supper club to join him along the Trail.

► Laura Silsbee (@laurasilsbee): For years now Laura has stuck to only a few go-to restaurants in her city due to her dairy and gluten intolerances. Laura is pushing herself to try new restaurants and challenging the restaurants to meet her dietary needs. A mom of three young children, she also shows how eating at restaurants in city limits is kid friendly.

► Erica Murphy (@aireekuh): While Erica does not live in Mountain Brook, she does work here, and she does not like to miss a friendly competition. Erica hopped on the Trail after hearing about the Grand Prize, and she has since recruited several other friends to join her — most of whom do not work or live in Mountain Brook.

► Oak Street Garden Shop (Oak Street Garden Shop and Local Market): Owner Billy Angell has committed his business to taking on the Restaurant Trail — a great demonstration of one local business supporting another.

– Submitted by Molly Wallace, Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce.