Cherokee Road home featured in Decorators’ ShowHouse

× Expand Photo courtesy of Molly Bee Bloetscher. This year’s Decorators’ ShowHouse is located on Cherokee Road.

A Mountain Brook home has been chosen to get all decked out for the annual Decorators’ Showhouse.

Located on Cherokee Road, the home has five bedrooms, six bathrooms and a pool — which gives designers plenty of space to put their vision on display. Betsy Cooper with Decorators’ ShowHouse said this is the 42nd year for the event, which highlights local designers and benefits the Alabama Symphony Orchestra.

The homes are picked based on what is empty or on the market, and from there Decorators’ ShowHouse decides which house will best fit requirements. A committee then chooses which designers will participate based on idea boards.

“They are free to create their thoughts in the room but not major changes,” Cooper said.

This year there are 17 designers offering a range of styles that will be represented, and Cooper said guests can look forward to seeing the latest colors and the use of both new and old furnishings.

The house is also named “The Cherokee Road Estate in memory of Mike Griggs,” in honor of Mike Griggs, who worked for Alabama Symphony Orchestra and the Symphony Volunteer Council for many years and died in late 2017.

The Decorators’ ShowHouse will run from April 28 through May 13 and tickets are $20 before April 28 or $25 at the door. The hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays; and 2-5 p.m. Sundays.

Photos inside the house are not permitted, but guests are given a booklet detailing each designer and room. Parking is available at 3405 Brookwood Road.

For more information, find the event on Facebook or visit bit.ly/2ucprqC.