Children’s Art Guild holds annual fashion show

× Expand Photos courtesy of Children’s Arts Guild. Event organizers, pictured left to right, Miller Girvin, Fashion Show Chair; Jessica Donald, Children's Arts Guild President; Enid Athanas, Children's Arts Guild Vice President; and Patricia Craft, Fashion Show Co-Chair.

Approximately 250 people attended the annual Children’s Arts Guild (CAG) spring fashion show at the Country Club of Birmingham on Tuesday, March 13.

Barbara Cooney served as emcee, and 95 children modeled clothing ranging from whimsical party wear to heirloom Easter attire to sportswear and resort casual.

Under the leadership of Jessica Donald, CAG president; Molly Beard, vice president; Miller Girvin, fashion show chair; Patricia Craft, fashion show co-chair; and Kate Birchall, program chair, this event helped raise funds for The Dance Foundation.

Guests enjoyed tea and mimosas as they perused raffle items secured by the committee led by Emily Wyke and Leigh Little, fundraising chairs. While enjoying lunch, attendees watched the parade of children on the runway. The show kicked off with two models from The Bell Center, a recipient of The Dance Foundation’s community outreach. Those models wore heirloom outfits provided by The Smocking Bird. Many children walked in honor or in memory of their grandmothers, a large number of whom were present at the show.

Commemorative centerpieces were designed by local artist Susan Gordon and decorated by students at the YWCA Child Care Center. Carolyn Harbert of Wild Things provided orchids.

Children’s Arts Guild is a support organization for The Dance Foundation (TDF), founded in 1975 by Jennie Robertson, Virginia Sanford Donovan and Mary Conyers Cooper. The Dance Foundation, led by Executive Director Diane Litsey and her staff, reaches annually more than 2,000 students in 27 schools and child development centers, with support from donors like the Children's Arts Guild, the foundation works to fulfill its mission of teaching the art of dance to all, while also inspiring creativity and confidence. When the music starts, problems fade and students grow empowered.

-Submitted by the Children’s Arts Guild.