City exploring options for Jemison Trail Bridge

After rejecting an expiring bid for a bridge crossing Shades Creek along Jemison Trail, city officials are exploring their options for the project.

The bid opening for the project took place on Aug. 14, but planning for the potential bridge started long before that.

The Mountain Brook City Council voted on May 23, 2016 to pay Schoel Engineering to study the area and come up with bridge options. At the time, Council member Billy Pritchard said residents had expressed concerns about a lack of accessibility in the area, which included stepping stones and staircases, and an anonymous donor had offered to fund the bridge.

Preliminary plans came before the council in August of that year, when Schoel Engineering also suggested the bridge be built at the top of the banks either 10 feet up or downstream from the stepping stones. The estimated cost for a 65-feet-long, 6-feet-wide bridge was just under $37,000, with an additional $50,000 for installation.

In January 2017, additional information showed the foundation for the bridge needed to be altered, and two weeks later the Council was presented with options ranging between $115,000 to $131,300.

In April 2017, a representative of Schoel Engineering suggested the location of the bridge move another 300 feet downstream, making it less intrusive to the park, but also increasing construction costs to an estimated $192,000 due to topography.

Potential plans were presented in June, and an invitation to bid was announced on July 10. According to the bid tabulation, three bids were received — $225,000 from Morris-Shea Building, $428,000 from Gillespie Construction, and $529,900 from Walker-Patton. At the Sept. 11 Council meeting, it was announced that the bid period would be extended for two additional weeks.

According to the fiscal year 2018 budget, the city had $108,000 budgeted for the project, and on Sept. 25, the council officially rejected the bid.

As of press time, City Manager Sam Gaston said they are exploring other options for the bridge, including going back to the original location near the stepping stones.

