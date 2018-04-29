Mountain Brook hosts first Citizen Appreciation Day on sunny Saturday

× 1 of 10 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers Enjoying the sun A good crowd of all ages turned out at Mountain Brook City Hall on Church Street in Crestline Village on Saturday, April 28, for the first-ever Citizen Appreciation Day. × 2 of 10 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers Welcoming attendees Mayor Stewart Welch welcomed attendees to Citizen Appreciation Day at City Hall. To his right is the person who came up with the idea to host the event, Mountain Brook municipal court magistrate supervisor Heather Richards. × 3 of 10 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers Rocking hard The band Rug Monkey from Mason Music entertained the crowd at Citizen Appreciation Day from the bandstand on the front lawn at City Hall. They offered a smoking version of "All Along the Watchtower." × 4 of 10 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers Quite a display Some of the city vehicles on display on Tibbett Street next to Mountain Brook City Hall for Citizen Appreciation Day on April 28, 2018. × 5 of 10 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers Waiting their turn These kids were anxious to get their turn on the big Lava Twist slide set up on Tibbett Street in Crestline next to Mountain Brook City Hall. × 6 of 10 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers Snacks! Mountain Brook residents who attended Citizen Appreciation Day at City Hall enjoyed complimentary hot dogs, chips and water. × 7 of 10 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers Hot cycle A police motorcycle was one of several city vehicles on display for kids and adults in attendance at Citizen Appreciation Day at City Hall. × 8 of 10 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers Meeting the public The Mountain Brook Fire Department was one of the city departments to set up tents and meet the public at the first-ever Citizen Appreciation Day April 28. × 9 of 10 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers Still rocking The band Rug Monkeys playing "Voodoo Chile" by Jimi Hendrix from the bandstand on the front lawn at City Hall on Church Street. × 10 of 10 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers One more view One more look at the displays of city vehicles on Tibbett Street in Crestline near Mountain Brook City Hall during Citizen Appreciation Day Prev Next

The city of Mountain Brook hosted its inaugural Citizen Appreciation Day in Crestline on Saturday, April 28.

The free three-hour event — held on the front lawn of City Hall on Church Street and on Tibbetts Street next to City Hall — featured a wide variety of city information, food and entertainment for Mountain Brook residents.

Municipal court magistrate supervisor Heather Richards came up with the idea for Citizen Appreciation Day as a fun way for new or current residents to learn about the many services the city offers.

There were about 10 tents set up, with staff from all of the city’s departments, including the Fire Department, Police Department, Public Works and Parks & Recreation, as well as the Emmet O’Neal Library. The Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce had a tent, too.

Attendees could also check out a fire truck with a tall ladder, a city utility vehicle, a police car and motorcycle and some heavy equipment.

There was a kids’ zone with a large Lava Twist bounce slide, face painting and other activities. Residents could also enjoy free hot dogs, potato chips and water.

Richards worked with the City Council and various department heads to helped organize the event.

She told Village Living recently she wanted to help residents create a relationship with the departments and “put a face with a name.”

On Saturday, Richards said she was pleased at how her vision had been realized.

“This has far superseded my imagination,” she said. “This has been wonderful.”

Mayor Stewart Welch said that he liked the layout of the event.

“I love that it's all compact,” he said. “It’s all kind of right here in one spot. You get everybody right here together. There’s a great energy about this. The kids are having a blast. We’ve got a great band here.”

He was referring to the young rock band from Mason Music, called Rug Monkey, that was playing on the bandstand nearby.

The band was made up of students from Mountain Brook Junior High and Mountain Brook High School, according to Welch.

“This is a great showcase for their talents,” he said.

Rug Monkey played mostly classic rock tunes from the 1960s and 1970s and banged out impressive, guitar-drenched versions of “All Along the Watchtower” and “Voodoo Chile.”

Richards said that it was gratifying to see people, especially the children, enjoying the event.

“To me, it's all the little kids and seeing their faces light up whenever they see the big trucks and the ladder,” she said. "I saw one little child eating an ice cream and had a big smile. Seeing families come in. It’s just awesome.”

Welch told attendees during his opening remarks that Citizen Appreciation Day will be a annual event.