City to host inaugural Citizen Appreciation Day on April 28

× Expand Photo by Lexi Coon. Mountain Brook holds its 75th anniversary kick-off celebration at the front lawn of City Hall — the site of Citizen Appreciation Day — on May 7, 2017.

Events can benefit a number of different programs or organizations, but on April 28, Mountain Brook will be hosting an event specifically for its own residents.

Mountain Brook municipal court magistrate supervisor Heather Richards first came up with the idea for Citizen Appreciation Day while taking a class through Jefferson County. One of her assignments was to think of a project that would benefit the city.

“And then it dawned on me,” she said. “I just wanted to have something to give back to the citizens.”

After meeting with city department heads and members of City Council, Richards decided to hold a fun and informational event that features a space for each department where new or current residents can learn about the services they offer.

“If I’m a new citizen, I may not realize some of these services that are offered to residents, and Mountain Brook is unlike any place with the services they give to their residents,” Richards said. Everything will be set up on the front lawn of City Hall in Crestline.

Richards is also planning on a kids zone, which will include a touch-a-truck station, face painting, a bounce slide and fake finger printing, and there will be hotdogs, chips and water available to eat. And it’s all free. Richards said she wants to help residents create a relationship with the departments and “put a face with a name.”

“Hopefully they will enjoy the event, and you know, gather information they didn’t know. Or they can just come out for free food and entertainment,” she said. “I just want everyone to have a good time.”

Citizen Appreciation Day will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a rain date of May 5.