Citywide prayer breakfast Sept. 29 at Canterbury UMC

City Lights will host the first annual Women’s City Prayer Breakfast on Sept. 29, from 7-8:30 a.m. The event is at Canterbury United Methodist Church, with tickets $10 each.

Sophie Hudson, an entertaining Southern writer, will be the Keynote Speaker. Hudson hopes her stories will encourage women to find moments of faith in their everyday lives. Fox News anchor Janet Hall will be the event’s emcee.

The Prayer Breakfast is hosted by City Lights, a group founded and run by women across Birmingham who seek to inspire and empower other women in their Christian calling. City Lights founder Susan Yarbro said, “Our vision for the Prayer Breakfast is women coming together in prayer, service and fellowship to make an impact in our city for God's glory.”

“We have women from 15 churches helping to promote and plan this event,” Yarbro said. All women in the Birmingham area are welcome to attend.

After the Prayer Breakfast, a service fair will also be held in order to connect and inform attendees on various outreach opportunities. Twenty-five local ministries will be highlighted in the hopes of getting everyone involved.

Canterbury UMC is located at 350 Overbrook Road and can be reached at 871-4695.

Updates and tickets for this event can be found at the City Lights website, citylightsbham.org, or on their Facebook page, “City Lights Birmingham.”