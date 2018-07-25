‘Coco’ scheduled to play at Back to School on the Lawn celebration

× Expand Photo by Lexi Coon The Emmet O’Neal Library has one more outing planned to get in that last dose of summer fun: Back to School on the Lawn, set for Aug. 10.

As summer comes to an end and families start preparing for everyone to go back to school, the Emmet O’Neal Library has one more outing planned to get in that last dose of summer fun: Back to School on the Lawn.

Held annually since 2012, children’s librarian Rachel Hebert Owens said the library put together the event as a way for “families to squeeze in one last outing before everyone’s going in a different direction.” This year’s movie is scheduled for Aug. 10.

Back to School on the Lawn features a movie night on the lawn across the street from the library, and Owens said this year they will be playing the animated movie “Coco.”

According to Fandango, “‘Coco’ follows a 12-year-old boy named Miguel who sets off a chain of events relating to a century-old mystery, leading to an extraordinary family reunion.” The movie is rated PG and has a running time of just under two hours.

The movie will start just after sunset, which will be around 7:45 p.m., and Owens said families should bring a blanket or low chairs to sit on, bug spray and any snacks or drinks they may want during the movie. It’s open to anyone who can make it.

“The lawn across from the library, where the movie will be show, is accessible by car, skate, stroller, wheelchair and foot,” she said. “It truly is an event for everyone.”

Registration is not required for Back to School on the Lawn. For more information, visit eolib.org.