Collat Jewish Family Services hosts Cyber Seniors

On Aug. 24 and 25, volunteer students from the UAB Honors College met with senior citizens to help them learn something that is always evolving: technology.

Jennifer Nemet, volunteer coordinator and and ESL coordinator for Collat Jewish Family Services, said the national program Cyber Seniors was developed to teach older generations more about their computers, phones or tablets to help enhance their lifestyle. Some of the questions the volunteers received ranged from how to answer a phone call to how to FaceTime.

Thelma Ward-Jackson wanted to participate in the event to become more familiar with the laptop she has had for a while.

"I wanted to be able to find some easy, inexpensive recipes," she said.

So the volunteer she was partnered with, incoming freshman Allyson Ferguson, showed her Pinterest. She also helped Ward-Jackson make phone calls through her contact list, send text messages and find her family members on Facebook.

Nemet said there were about 50 volunteers and 50 participants throughout the two days. Although most of the questions were on basic topics that students were able to help with, she said some students worked to set up an Uber account for a participant who didn't want to drive at night and said the possibilities could even be expanded to teaching seniors how to use apps to order groceries or track medications.

"I think technology changes so quickly," Nemet said. "I feel like its hard for everyone to keep up."

Nemet said CJFS will be hosting additional Cyber Seniors sessions in the upcoming months. The schedule is as follows:

Tuesdays, 1-2:30 p.m. at the Friedman Center

Sept. 19 and 26

Oct. 3, 17 and 24

Nov. 7 and 14

Wednesdays, 11 a.m.-noon at the LJCC

Sept. 6, 13, 20 and 27

Oct. 18 and 25

Nov. 1, 8, 15 and 29

While the event is free and open to the public, registration is required. To sign up for a future session email Nemet at jennifer@cjfsbham.org or call 278-7118.