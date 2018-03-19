Color4Friendship Color Run brings crowd to the LJCC

× 1 of 14 Expand Layton Dudley Color Run The Friendship Circle of Alabama celebrated its second annual Color4Friendship Color Run on March 18, 2018. The 1-mile fun run was held at the Levite Jewish Community Center where attendees of all ages ran around a track as they were covered in colored powder. × 2 of 14 Expand Layton Dudley Color Run The Friendship Circle of Alabama celebrated its second annual Color4Friendship Color Run on March 18, 2018. The 1-mile fun run was held at the Levite Jewish Community Center where attendees of all ages ran around a track as they were covered in colored powder. × 3 of 14 Expand Layton Dudley Color Run The Friendship Circle of Alabama celebrated its second annual Color4Friendship Color Run on March 18, 2018. The 1-mile fun run was held at the Levite Jewish Community Center where attendees of all ages ran around a track as they were covered in colored powder. × 4 of 14 Expand Layton Dudley Color Run Michael Duvdevani reaches for a volunteer with the colored paint during the Color Run. The Friendship Circle of Alabama celebrated its second annual Color4Friendship Color Run on March 18, 2018. The 1-mile fun run was held at the Levite Jewish Community Center where attendees of all ages ran around a track as they were covered in colored powder. × 5 of 14 Expand Layton Dudley Color Run The Friendship Circle of Alabama celebrated its second annual Color4Friendship Color Run on March 18, 2018. The 1-mile fun run was held at the Levite Jewish Community Center where attendees of all ages ran around a track as they were covered in colored powder. × 6 of 14 Expand Layton Dudley Color Run The Friendship Circle of Alabama celebrated its second annual Color4Friendship Color Run on March 18, 2018. The 1-mile fun run was held at the Levite Jewish Community Center where attendees of all ages ran around a track as they were covered in colored powder. × 7 of 14 Expand Layton Dudley Color Run The Friendship Circle of Alabama celebrated its second annual Color4Friendship Color Run on March 18, 2018. The 1-mile fun run was held at the Levite Jewish Community Center where attendees of all ages ran around a track as they were covered in colored powder. × 8 of 14 Expand Layton Dudley Color Run The Friendship Circle of Alabama celebrated its second annual Color4Friendship Color Run on March 18, 2018. The 1-mile fun run was held at the Levite Jewish Community Center where attendees of all ages ran around a track as they were covered in colored powder. × 9 of 14 Expand Layton Dudley Color Run The Friendship Circle of Alabama celebrated its second annual Color4Friendship Color Run on March 18, 2018. The 1-mile fun run was held at the Levite Jewish Community Center where attendees of all ages ran around a track as they were covered in colored powder. × 10 of 14 Expand Layton Dudley Color Run Noa Azrad gets covered in yellow paint during the Color Run. The Friendship Circle of Alabama celebrated its second annual Color4Friendship Color Run on March 18, 2018. The 1-mile fun run was held at the Levite Jewish Community Center where attendees of all ages ran around a track as they were covered in colored powder. × 11 of 14 Expand Layton Dudley Color Run The Friendship Circle of Alabama celebrated its second annual Color4Friendship Color Run on March 18, 2018. The 1-mile fun run was held at the Levite Jewish Community Center where attendees of all ages ran around a track as they were covered in colored powder. × 12 of 14 Expand Layton Dudley Color Run The Friendship Circle of Alabama celebrated its second annual Color4Friendship Color Run on March 18, 2018. The 1-mile fun run was held at the Levite Jewish Community Center where attendees of all ages ran around a track as they were covered in colored powder. × 13 of 14 Expand Layton Dudley Color Run The Friendship Circle of Alabama celebrated its second annual Color4Friendship Color Run on March 18, 2018. The 1-mile fun run was held at the Levite Jewish Community Center where attendees of all ages ran around a track as they were covered in colored powder. × 14 of 14 Expand Layton Dudley Color Run The Friendship Circle of Alabama celebrated its second annual Color4Friendship Color Run on March 18, 2018. The 1-mile fun run was held at the Levite Jewish Community Center where attendees of all ages ran around a track as they were covered in colored powder. Prev Next

The Friendship Circle of Alabama celebrated its second annual Color4Friendship Color Run on Sunday, March 18. The 1-mile fun run was held at the Levite Jewish Community Center where attendees of all ages ran around the track as they were covered in colored powder.

The run was held to raise awareness about The Friendship Circle of Alabama, a group dedicated to working toward inclusion to children with special needs.

After the run, attendees participated in a color throw, where everyone simultaneously threw bags of colored powder in the air, covering the sky and themselves in the powdered paint. The event ended with a fair with food, drinks and a bike show presented by On-The-Edge.

To learn more about The Friendship Circle of Alabama, go to friendshipcircleal.org.