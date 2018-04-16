Community events coming to English Village

× Expand By Keith McCoy City English Village 1

This weekend, English Village will be filled with activities for local residents and community members.

April 19, 5-8 p.m. - Jazz with Civitas. Tonya Jones SalonSpa and participating merchants will present this live street performance every spring and fall, according to a press release. Gallery 1930 will also be hosting an art show alongside the free music.

April 20, 5:30-8:30 p.m. - Diner En Noir. Community members are encouraged to "don their black attire," and bring family and friends along to English Village's first pop-up picnic, the release said. Root to Tail is sponsoring live music and a pig roast or attendees can get a picnic from any restaurant in the village.

April 21, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. - Springalingadingdong. Influenced by the French culture, Carole Griffin of Continental Bakery and Chez Lulu is bringing back this event to say goodbye to winter and hello to spring, said the release. Throughout the day, there will be a bread toss, drum circle, ukulele band, kids activities and a European street market. A parade with giant puppets and Atlanta's Seed and Feed Marching Abominable Band will take place at 1 p.m., following the May Queen down Cahaba Road to the May Pole.

For more information about the events, visit mtnbrookchamber.org.