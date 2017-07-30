Community gathers for annual Otey's Fest

1 of 21
Photos by Lexi Coon
The local community gathered for the seventh annual Otey's Fest on the evening of July 29 and was treated to food, fun, local brews and live music.
2 of 21
Photos by Lexi Coon
The local community gathered for the seventh annual Otey's Fest on the evening of July 29 and was treated to food, fun, local brews and live music.
3 of 21
Photos by Lexi Coon
The local community gathered for the seventh annual Otey's Fest on the evening of July 29 and was treated to food, fun, local brews and live music.
4 of 21
Photos by Lexi Coon
The local community gathered for the seventh annual Otey's Fest on the evening of July 29 and was treated to food, fun, local brews and live music.
5 of 21
Photos by Lexi Coon
The local community gathered for the seventh annual Otey's Fest on the evening of July 29 and was treated to food, fun, local brews and live music.
6 of 21
Photos by Lexi Coon
The local community gathered for the seventh annual Otey's Fest on the evening of July 29 and was treated to food, fun, local brews and live music.
7 of 21
Photos by Lexi Coon
The local community gathered for the seventh annual Otey's Fest on the evening of July 29 and was treated to food, fun, local brews and live music.
8 of 21
Photos by Lexi Coon
The local community gathered for the seventh annual Otey's Fest on the evening of July 29 and was treated to food, fun, local brews and live music.
9 of 21
Photos by Lexi Coon
The local community gathered for the seventh annual Otey's Fest on the evening of July 29 and was treated to food, fun, local brews and live music.
10 of 21
Photos by Lexi Coon
The local community gathered for the seventh annual Otey's Fest on the evening of July 29 and was treated to food, fun, local brews and live music.
11 of 21
Photos by Lexi Coon
The local community gathered for the seventh annual Otey's Fest on the evening of July 29 and was treated to food, fun, local brews and live music.
12 of 21
Photos by Lexi Coon
The local community gathered for the seventh annual Otey's Fest on the evening of July 29 and was treated to food, fun, local brews and live music.
13 of 21
Photos by Lexi Coon
The local community gathered for the seventh annual Otey's Fest on the evening of July 29 and was treated to food, fun, local brews and live music.
14 of 21
Photos by Lexi Coon
The local community gathered for the seventh annual Otey's Fest on the evening of July 29 and was treated to food, fun, local brews and live music.
15 of 21
Photos by Lexi Coon
The local community gathered for the seventh annual Otey's Fest on the evening of July 29 and was treated to food, fun, local brews and live music.
16 of 21
Photos by Lexi Coon
The local community gathered for the seventh annual Otey's Fest on the evening of July 29 and was treated to food, fun, local brews and live music.
17 of 21
Photos by Lexi Coon
The local community gathered for the seventh annual Otey's Fest on the evening of July 29 and was treated to food, fun, local brews and live music.
18 of 21
Photos by Lexi Coon
The local community gathered for the seventh annual Otey's Fest on the evening of July 29 and was treated to food, fun, local brews and live music.
19 of 21
Photos by Lexi Coon
The local community gathered for the seventh annual Otey's Fest on the evening of July 29 and was treated to food, fun, local brews and live music.
20 of 21
Photos by Lexi Coon
The local community gathered for the seventh annual Otey's Fest on the evening of July 29 and was treated to food, fun, local brews and live music.
21 of 21
Photos by Lexi Coon
The local community gathered for the seventh annual Otey's Fest on the evening of July 29 and was treated to food, fun, local brews and live music.
Otey's Tavern in Crestline hosted its annual Otey's Fest on the evening of July 29, which drew a large crowd for food, fun and good music. The festival was started seven years ago as a part of the restaurant's 20th anniversary celebrations.
"It's basically just like one big community street party or block party," said Otey's Fest event manager Will Stewart. He estimated that between 750-1,000 people spent time at the tavern throughout the night, with the main festival in the parking lot from 5-10 p.m. and the party continuing inside until close.
This year's event benefitted Better Basics, a nonprofit that works to reduce illiteracy in children, and Phoenix Club of Birmingham, a social and philanthropic organization for young professional men in the Birmingham area.
Stewart said giving back is something that Otey's has always done through their festival and it's all for a good cause.
Bands including Cowboy Mouth, The Cheesebrokers and The Hurlers provided entertainment for the evening, and children were welcomed to play in the bounce house or dance and sing with their families. Guests were also treated to local brews as well as "Rodney's famous cheeseburgers."
"It's become like one big annual community event," Stewart said of the festival.