Coronets hold fall dance

× Expand Photo courtesy of Carolyn Edge. Shirley and Roy Evans at the Coronets’ fall dance.

The Coronets Dance Club recently held its fall dance. The theme for the black tie event held in the ballroom at Vestavia Country Club was “Under The Moonlight.”

Coronets Dance Club Dance Chairman Carol Powell planned the event, and her husband, Phillip Powell, was also in attendance. Carol Powell was assisted by Edna Alderman and Jackie Webb, and their husbands, Ken Alderman and Rex Webb, were also in attendance.

A large group enjoyed cocktails, dinner and dancing to the music of “Just Friends” orchestra.

President Nancy Becker was escorted by Dr. Don Englebert and introduced new members Glenda Jones with Ron; Cheree Carlton with Eric; Phyllis Davis with Thomas; Patricia Clay with Norman.

Other members attending were Redonda and Lowell Broom; Carolyn and Jim Delk; Patti and Wynn Echols; Cindy and Tom Edmonds; Shirley and Roy Evans; Nelle and Clyde Freeman; Clarice and Dr. Sydney Gibbs; Virginia and John Golightly; Linda and Mike Gooldrup; Cheryl and Bob Hardwick; Marsha and Don Hire; Dianne and Richard Horn; Sheila and Bill Horne; Margaret and Dr. Bill Howell; Rusty and Don Kirkpatrick; Nell Larson and Russell Kilgore; Joanne and Art McConnell; Betty and Malcolm Miller; Cile and Gus Miller; Shirley and Howard Palmes; Dena and Wallace Parker; Faye Richards; Evelyn and Bill Ringler; Sally and Dr. Bob Stanley; Cynthia and Steve Tilghman; Phyllis and Roye Tinsley; Karen and Tommy Tucker; Shelley and Steve Watkins; Joy and Steve Wilkes.

– Submitted by Carolyn Edge.