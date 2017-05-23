Crestline celebrates writing with special day

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mary Evans. César Álvarez and Señora Blanton in front of the artwork made by CES students to represent Rockalingua.

Celebrate Writing is one of the most anticipated days at Crestline Elementary each year. Nationally and regionally recognized authors, illustrators and musicians visit Crestline for a day full of learning and fun. This year Crestline hosted authors Jeff Anderson, Charles Ghigna, Carole Marsh and Sheila Booth-Alberstadt and musical guest Cesar Alvarez.

The event kicked off with a charming dinner at the home of Shannon and Ted Holt in which the authors had the opportunity to visit with school administrators, faculty and PTO volunteers. On Friday, Feb. 24, each author spent the day at Crestline telling students about their books, about being an author, and about their writing processes. Additionally, sixth-graders took part in a new writing workshop hosted by Desert Island Supply Co., a local nonprofit creative writing program for students whose mission is to give Birmingham-area children and teens the creative tools they need to explore and document their worlds.

It was a great day enjoyed by students, teachers, administration and parents! Yet one more reason to love Crestline Elementary.

– Submitted by Mary Evans.