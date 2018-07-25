Crestline merchants to offer big deals for annual Tent Sale

× Expand Photo courtesy of Harry Long This year’s Tent Sale in Crestline will be Saturday, Aug. 11, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., though individual retailers’ hours may vary.

Crestline’s annual Tent Sale will bring merchants from their storefronts into the streets to offer discounts on clothing, shoes and more as they clear out summer products to prepare for fall.

Molly Wallace with the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce said this year’s Tent Sale will be Saturday, Aug. 11, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., though individual retailers’ hours may vary. The annual sale started in 2012 as a way to boost business during the sluggish summer months, similar to Market Day in Mountain Brook Village.

While the statewide tax-free weekend has moved to July, the Tent Sale remains in August to let shoppers buy back-to-school goods locally. Participating retailers will offer discounted toys, children’s clothing, adult’s clothing, housewares, accessories and more.

The Crestline Tent Sale is held in conjunction with the Pants Store’s annual tent sale.

Pants Store owner Michael Gee said the tent, set up in front of the Mountain Brook store at 233 Country Club Park, will house discounted merchandise from five Pants Store locations.

“It’s a lot of shoes, 50 percent off or more on shoes,” Gee said.

This is the seventh year the Pants Store has held a tent sale. The sale will run Aug. 8-12, open 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon-4 p.m. Sunday.

Gee said discounts on summer clothing and accessories will continue to be marked down further throughout the weekend.

“It’s our biggest sale of the year,” Gee said.

For more information about the Crestline Tent Sale, visit mtnbrookchamber.org.