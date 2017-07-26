Crestline Tent Sale back for 5th year

× Expand Photo courtesy of Harry Long. The Crestline Tent Sale is set for Saturday, Aug. 12.

This year on Aug. 12, Crestline will be filled with shoppers for the community’s fifth annual tent sale.

Similar to Market Day in Mountain Brook Village, Crestline Village liaison Heidi Hallman said shoppers will be able to find nearly anything they could look for, including toys, children’s clothing, adult’s clothing, house wares, and accessories. Consignment items will also be available, and The Pant Store will be holding their own tent sale at the same time, too, from Aug. 9-12.

“The purpose of the sale is to get the community together as summer is winding down,” said Hallman. It also offers deep discounts and specials to families who may be back-to-school shopping for clothing or other items.

Hallman said the tent sale, which started as the Dog Days event, serves an additional purpose, too: to encourage the residents of Mountain Brook to shop local and support their local community.

While the event is normally scheduled to run during the Alabama tax-free weekend, the Crestline Tent Sale was kept in August so more families would be in town before the start of school to take advantage of the savings.

The sale will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, although Hallman said tent hours may vary by store and some may start early. There will also be an Instagram and Facebook contest for a Village Gold gift card to be used on Aug. 12. For more information regarding the shops of Crestline Village, visit mtnbrookchamber.org.