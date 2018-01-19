CUMC hosts meal packing event

× Expand Photo by Lexi Coon. Canterbury United Methodist Church is hosting its seventh annual Rise Against Hunger Now meal packing program Feb. 11-13 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., when 300,000 meals will be packed for food-insecure families around the world.

For the seventh year, Canterbury United Methodist Church will welcome volunteers of all ages to pack meal bags for families in need of food as part of the church’s Rise Against Hunger Now event.

Together, thousands of volunteers sort, weigh and pack meal bags filled with rice, soy, dehydrated vegetables and a vitamin pack, and the bags are then sent to areas of the world that are in need of food.

Everyone works in two-hour shifts from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., and CUMC outreach coordinator Rachel Estes said they typically have 200 volunteers for each session. This year’s event will be from Feb. 11-13.

“Because 200 people are serving in each shift, neighbors serve, people of different churches serve, different ages, stages and abilities serve,” she said. “I love that in August we get calls from schools because this is where they are doing a field trip so they need to reserve busses.”

She said Rise Against Hunger has grown over the years, becoming many local events through different churches that are participating in the area.

“It’s a tangible way to help others; it’s a heart reminder about those who are less fortunate because they are food insecure, and it’s a way to see people in your community come together,” she said.

Estes said people must register to volunteer for the event and can do so at canterburyumc.org. For those who are unable to participate during the volunteering hours, Estes said financial contributions are also welcome.