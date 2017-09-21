Cyber Seniors session returning to LJCC

× Expand Photo by Lexi Coon. On Aug. 24 and 25, Collat Jewish Family Services hosted Cyber Seniors, a national program to help teach senior citizens how to better use ever-changing technology.

Cyber Seniors, a national program aimed at bridging the generational gap between senior citizens and technology, began in 2016 after Collate Jewish Family Services social worker Catherine Findley viewed a documentary about a similar program in Toronto. Its popularity has since taken off, and CJFS, who has hosted this program in other Birmingham locations, is bringing a session to the Levite Jewish Community Center starting in October.

With the help of local volunteer students, senior citizens will learn how to more effectively use the technology that surrounds them in a one-on-one setting.

“The young adult ‘teachers’ help seniors with texting, setting up contacts, email, Facebook, photos, online shopping, downloading and learning to use any apps that might be helpful to them — transportation, weather, news, games, etc.,” said Elaine Witt, outreach director for CJFS.

The dates for this session are Oct. 25, and Nov. 1, 8, 15 and 29 from 11 a.m.-noon, and participants are matched with a college student on the first day who will hopefully work with them throughout the classes. Witt said it is important for participants to attend all classes, except in cases of emergency or illness, and seniors should bring the devices they would like to learn more about.

“[The classes] benefit the seniors by helping them learn to use technologies that can improve their lives, including those that help them connect with family and friends,” Findley said.

While the classes are open to the public and free of charge, participants must register by emailing Jennifer Nemet at jennifer@cjfsbham.org or by calling 278-7118. Witt said the classes are limited to 17 participants and any registrants over this number will be added to a waitlist forfuture sessions.