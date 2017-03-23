Easter Bunny to visit 7th annual Crestline egg hunt

× Expand File photo. A child picks up an Easter egg during the 2015 Crestline egg hunt.

The Easter Bunny will once again stop off in Crestline Village to join children in this year’s Crestline Village Easter Egg Hunt. This is the egg hunt’s seventh year, and it will once again take place in the grassy field in front of Emmet O’Neal Library.

The egg hunt will kick off April 15 at 10 a.m., when the Easter Bunny blows his whistle signaling the start of the festivities.

While there is only one egg hunt for all ages, children ages 3 to 5 will have a few minutes of a head start during the egg hunt. The eggs are scattered throughout the field, so they are easy to find and reach.

Following the egg hunt, the Easter Bunny will be available for photos with all of the kids. No photographer is provided, however, but parents are welcome to bring their own cameras or take pictures using their phone camera.

The event also brings together merchants from Crestline Village, and it is sponsored by Once Upon a Time, the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce, IberiaBank, Snoozy’s Kids, The Pants Store, Little Lavender and Otey’s. Organizer Linda Flaherty said she hopes to recruit a few more businesses to sponsor the event, but those had not been solidified as of press time.

“It’s a fun event, and it’s family-oriented. It’s our way of giving back to the community,” Flaherty said.