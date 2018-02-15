Easter events coming to town

× Expand Staff photo. Children can fill their Easter baskets at assorted holiday events in Mountain Brook this year.

Easter, like many holidays, is a time for family, reflection and fun. And sometimes, the Easter bunny. In Mountain Brook, Easter events are prevalent and it gives children young and not-so-young the chance to breathe some fresh air while enjoying family company. Check out some local events below to see when the Easter bunny will be in town.

Overton Park Easter Egg Hunt

March 17, 12-1 p.m.

For many years, the Off Shoots Garden Club and the Overton Park Garden Club has been a part of the Brookwood Forest area, and during those years the clubs have hosted a variety of community events, including the annual Overton Park Easter Egg Hunt.

Geared towards children aged 10 and under, this year younger guests will be able to “hunt” for eggs throughout Overton Park. Families can also look forward to face painting, a cake walk, photo booths, an appearance from the Easter bunny and Doodles Italian Ice.

In the event of rain, the Overton Park Easter Egg Hunt will be held on March 18 at the same time.

Crestline Easter Egg Roll

March 31, 10 a.m.

In partnership with local Crestline merchants, the Chamber of Commerce is hosting the annual Crestline Easter egg hunt — or “roll,” as it is called this year — on the grassy knoll across from the Emmet O’Neal library.

Molly Wallace, project manager with the Chamber, said the Easter bunny will be riding in on a fire truck again this year, and they’re hoping to bring baby goats from The Pantry. Sponsoring stores will also be able to put special deals in the eggs, too.

Wallace said the event is family-friendly, but the egg “hunting” is best for ages 1-6.

For more information, contact the Chamber of Commerce at 871-3779.

Birmingham Zoo Eggstravaganza and Breakfast with the Bunny

March 31 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.and 7:30-10 a.m., respectively

Dubbed the largest Easter egg hunt in Birmingham, the Birmingham Zoo is hosting it’s annual event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine.

Ages go off in waves, with children aged 0-5 set for 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., 6-12 at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. and adults at 11:45 a.m.

The children’s egg hunt is free for members, but any adults who are looking to participate must pay a $20 entry fee. Otherwise, the fee is standard admittance to the zoo. Children who collect 10 eggs will receive a pair of bunny ears while supplies last and adults who find a numbered egg will be able to turn theirs in for a prize valued at $50 or more.

If your family is looking for a more food-focused event, you can reserve a seat for Breakfast with the Bunny for 7:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. time slots. Breakfast will be at the Kudzoo Café and kids will receive a craft and a visit from the Easter bunny.

For more information, visit birminghamzoo.com/events.